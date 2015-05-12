Thomas Michel

Instasize

Thomas Michel
Thomas Michel
Hire Me
  • Save
Instasize icons minimal ios photography photo instasize redesign interface ux ui
Download color palette

What’s up everyone!

I can now show you what I made for InstaSize, my work was to rethink the Edition page in terms of UX. Here is the result, a simple navigation where user just had to swipe in the « comfort zone ». Do not hesitate to give me feedback!

TwitterWebsiteMail

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Thomas Michel
Thomas Michel
Design Director @PayFit
Hire Me

More by Thomas Michel

View profile
    • Like