Rankings Map

Here's a map I put together for the Mindsense website that visualizes the 58 countries in which Mail Pilot peaked as the #1 paid app in the entire Mac App Store, and the 90 that it took the #1 spot in the Productivity category.
You can see the full thing at http://mindsense.co