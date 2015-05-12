Rankings Map

Alexander Obenauer

Here's a map I put together for the Mindsense website that visualizes the 58 countries in which Mail Pilot peaked as the #1 paid app in the entire Mac App Store, and the 90 that it took the #1 spot in the Productivity category.

You can see the full thing at http://mindsense.co

Posted on May 12, 2015
