April 16 Logo

April 16 Logo virginia tech orange maroon logo mindsense hokies 32 16 april
On April 16, our normally colorful logo went Maroon and Orange to mourn and remember the loss of our 32 Hokies 8 years ago.

Posted on May 12, 2015
