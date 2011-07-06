Social Design House

People's National Bank

People's National Bank letterpress old town historic walking tour
Just got these guys in the mail today. There's a series of 5 to be gifted to supporters of Old Town and purchased at various retail spots in Old Town.

Some more photos here. http://www.flickr.com/photos/socialdesignhouse/5909842628/in/photostream

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
