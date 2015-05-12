Filip Mašek

Book character

Filip Mašek
Filip Mašek
  • Save
Book character character 3d blender
Download color palette

So this is my first attempt to make a 3D character, which failed - character modeling is quite hard and I certainly need to practice a lot more...

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Filip Mašek
Filip Mašek

More by Filip Mašek

View profile
    • Like