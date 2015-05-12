Marcin Czaja

City - Responsive Portfolio - Tumblr Theme

City - Responsive Portfolio - Tumblr Theme ux header creative gallery themes minimal portfolio tumblr theme ui tumblr theme grid
I love tumblr for simplicity. In my opinion it is the best platform to build own creative portfolio.

I want to introduce to you brand new tumblr theme which I called "City". It is a grid based theme with masonry and infinite scrolling features.

✓ extremely customizable - over 90 customize options.

✓ updates and support.

ThemeForest

Posted on May 12, 2015
