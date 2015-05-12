Onboarding IOS & Android

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Guys,
This is it. New onboarding is arrived on Android, and very soon on IOS. With simple animations, you just need to swipe between page to discover our amazing product ;-)
Take a look at the animation on the pagination bullets !
At the beginning i wanted to show you this shot with every icons animated, but too much work for now, so stay tuned other animations are coming soon :-)
Illustrations by @Thomas Michel