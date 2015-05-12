Tanfa

Work Station Illustration

Work Station Illustration table lamp globe monitor book pencil pen character design illustration
Hi folk, Trying to work on illustration & it's the output what you're watching now. Basically here i tried to place my character with all other element of work station from my feel, Exactly what i want in future. Hope you love it & don't forget to share your loving words, Thanks (y)

Posted on May 12, 2015
