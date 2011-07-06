Dalton Woods

Keepin' it real in browser #3

growl notification popover ui app task css3 gradient icon
Just a little somethin' I've been working on in browser for Rule.fm. Everything -- with the exception of the arrow, close and task icon -- is handled in CSS3.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
