San J

Emotion Weather part3

San J
San J
  • Save
Emotion Weather part3 graphic sketch icon snow foggy cream ice cloud sunny weather emotion
Download color palette

I saw there are so many beautiful Weather's icons from the Drilllbe gallery. But the weather just weather , they can't have any emotions . practically the weather wills make me happy or sad . I thought they also have emotion .Please give me a like If you like these icons. I will be happy if I get any suggests from you in this comments .thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
San J
San J

More by San J

View profile
    • Like