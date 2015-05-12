Jon Howell

Mouse :) animal rat mice mouse icon thick lines gradient illustration
Here's a little mouse I did this afternoon just for fun :)

I was experimenting with gradients to see what different types of results would come from it in regards to depth, motion, and speed not quite sure I captured these few things but it was fun toying around with him!

Posted on May 12, 2015
