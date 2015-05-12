Davide Tarsi

The Hoovers Logo

Davide Tarsi
Davide Tarsi
  • Save
The Hoovers Logo calligraphy type design davide tarsi tarsi davide darts logo hoovers the hoovers
Download color palette

Logo for a friend's band.

Davide Tarsi
Davide Tarsi

More by Davide Tarsi

View profile
    • Like