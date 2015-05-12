alberto andreetto
Stylight

Look animation on STYLIGHT

alberto andreetto
Stylight
alberto andreetto for Stylight
  • Save
Look animation on STYLIGHT shop ecommerce webpage gif animation stylight
Download color palette

Hi, this is my first shot since when i started to work in STYLIGHT, it's a redesign for the looks in the search page with an animation. Go to www.stylight.de to see the working animation.

By the way WE ARE HIRING in munich, tweet me @albeandre or go to http://www.stylight.com/Jobs/

If you like PRESS L

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Stylight
Stylight

More by Stylight

View profile
    • Like