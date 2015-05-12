Adam Butler

The Arts at MCC Website - Alternate Direction

contemporary interaction ui events arts purple art direction hover web design website
I don't get to use purple like this very often, so I was excited about this one. Ultimately, this direction was discarded, but I couldn't let it die without seeing the light of day. RIP Purple.

The Arts at MCC Website Art Direction
