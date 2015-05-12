Gustavo Zambelli

SFO

SFO simple illustration shield badge city gate golden sfo san francisco
I was showering me and this popped into my head.

Yes, I was taking a shower.

Posted on May 12, 2015
I like to illustrate things & eat food.

