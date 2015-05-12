jordan watts

#LoveYaWatts

jordan watts
jordan watts
  • Save
#LoveYaWatts springs palm tree joshua poster watts identity summer colors icons wedding
Download color palette

Here's a poster from my Joshua Tree ceremony/Palm Springs pool party wedding last summer!

I think I love this look more now than I did at the time.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
jordan watts
jordan watts

More by jordan watts

View profile
    • Like