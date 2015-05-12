Loris Grillet

A&L are getting married

Loris Grillet
Loris Grillet
  • Save
A&L are getting married simple cursive serif typography type invite
Download color palette

A wedding invite I made for friends of mine.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Loris Grillet
Loris Grillet

More by Loris Grillet

View profile
    • Like