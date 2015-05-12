Chris Munroe
Killer Visual Strategies

Future Building

Chris Munroe
Killer Visual Strategies
Chris Munroe for Killer Visual Strategies
Hire Us
  • Save
Future Building gradient seattle 3d pnw animation motion future city building killer infographics geekwire iso
Download color palette

Expect more shots in this style! This was a small piece in a large animation project for Geekwire.

Check out the final product here:

http://killerinfographics.com/project/motion-graphic-seattle-valley

Killer Visual Strategies
Killer Visual Strategies
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Killer Visual Strategies

View profile
    • Like