Carlos Gavina

Projects Icon

Carlos Gavina
Carlos Gavina
  • Save
Projects Icon projects icon apps ios
Download color palette

My first entry, a small icon I made to update my old page, more to come!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Carlos Gavina
Carlos Gavina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Carlos Gavina

View profile
    • Like