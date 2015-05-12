Samadara Ginige

S Lettermark

Samadara Ginige
Samadara Ginige
  • Save
S Lettermark lettermark negative space icon wings angel clouds mountain shield mark letter s
Download color palette

Concepts suggested for a clinical clothing brand in USA.

Complete project on Behance,

https://www.behance.net/gallery/26138395/S-Lettermark

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Samadara Ginige
Samadara Ginige

More by Samadara Ginige

View profile
    • Like