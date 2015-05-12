Shweta Verma

Mother's Day Easter Egg

This Mother's Day, we at Ringo (http://ringo.co) planned a little surprise for our users worldwide. We let them call their mums for free!

We brought smiles to faces by giving free international calls to everyone who called any contact anywhere in the world, that had the word Mom, Mamma, Ma, and so on, in it.

Here's to all mothers! More at: http://blog.ringo.co/post/118768994917

Posted on May 12, 2015
