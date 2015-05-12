Mother's Day Easter Egg

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This Mother's Day, we at Ringo (http://ringo.co) planned a little surprise for our users worldwide. We let them call their mums for free!
We brought smiles to faces by giving free international calls to everyone who called any contact anywhere in the world, that had the word Mom, Mamma, Ma, and so on, in it.
Here's to all mothers! More at: http://blog.ringo.co/post/118768994917