Dashboard Stats Sketch

sketch webapp dashboard dataviz
Quick sketch of a dashboard I'm designing for a content delivery and analytics platform. This screen lists the content delivery rules, along with some high-level stats related to delivery impressions, status, age of the delivery rule, etc.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
