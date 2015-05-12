Vanion Paradis

Character Animation Test

Character Animation Test video game character design pixel art duck 8bit game animation
Here's a little animation test from the game I've been working on in my spare time. We've just launched our Patreon campaign looking for supporters so we can dedicate more time towards this. Get access to early exclusive art, behind-the-scenes looks, digital assets, and more!

Become a patron at:

patreon.com/VanAndMikeGames

Any and all support goes a long way! Even a share.

Posted on May 12, 2015
