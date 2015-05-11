Sonali Agrawal

Mobile ecommerce app

Sonali Agrawal
Sonali Agrawal
  • Save
Mobile ecommerce app sketch app mobile ecommerce wireframe
Download color palette

Working on e-commerce mobile shop for fun. I'll be adding more wireframes for each function and feature in the shop like cart, browse, etc.

Feedback + likes appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Sonali Agrawal
Sonali Agrawal

More by Sonali Agrawal

View profile
    • Like