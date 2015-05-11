Josh Martin

Portfolio Update [Split]

Portfolio Update [Split] landing page ux ui homepage portfolio
I liked the simplicity of the card-style layout I made last week, but felt it was just too empty on desktop. Decided to full-width the elements and add just a little more type. Still focused on making the site a basically a portal to the social networks.

http://www.jawsmartin.com

Posted on May 11, 2015
