Ryan Duffy

404 Page animation

Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy
  • Save
404 Page animation project error 404 page after effects animation
Download color palette

Here is a simple 404 page animation I made today. Nothing crazy, Just trying to improve my animation skills and my overall knowledge of After effects. I do plan on making a more formal piece to go along with this little project, so keep your eyes peeled!

Feedback is greatly appreciated.

Twitter | Behance | YouTube | Store

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy

More by Ryan Duffy

View profile
    • Like