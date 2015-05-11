Mitch Shepherd

Beer State Magazine T-Shirt

Beer State Magazine T-Shirt raleigh texture typography clothing drink local pint glass north carolina beer tshirt
Here is a fun t-shirt design I did for North Carolina's Our State Magazine. Drink local people and support your local economy. Cheers!

