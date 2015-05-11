Mitch Shepherd

Logo Concept

Mitch Shepherd
Mitch Shepherd
  • Save
Logo Concept font red branding logo map texture pin lion tiger liger
Download color palette

Having fun messing around with some logo concepts. Who doesn't love a little liger logo in their portfolio. Defiantly a gap I was missing before!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Mitch Shepherd
Mitch Shepherd

More by Mitch Shepherd

View profile
    • Like