Marcela Morales

Casa Fulano

Marcela Morales
Marcela Morales
  • Save
Casa Fulano logo type typography sketch hand drawn lettering
Download color palette

Logo concept for a local musician / friend.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Marcela Morales
Marcela Morales
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marcela Morales

View profile
    • Like