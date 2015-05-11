Diane Lindquist

Food Vendors Icons Set

Diane Lindquist
Diane Lindquist
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Vendors Icons Set funding icon street vendor market truck design icons iconography green food
Download color palette

Full icons set for food vendors.

781f4ae514f6c2c7059fa0575e1b2089
Rebound of
LURN's Semi'a Fund Food Vendors Icons
By Diane Lindquist
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Diane Lindquist
Diane Lindquist
👋🏽 ¡Hola! I'm a multidisciplinary designer + director.
Hire Me

More by Diane Lindquist

View profile
    • Like