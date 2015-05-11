Megan Mead

NaverNu Logo

Megan Mead
Megan Mead
  • Save
NaverNu Logo hand lettering letter design logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I created for a parenting blog called NaverNu - a blog interested in the marriage of the academic study of Nature vs. Nurture paired with the messiness of real life. The effect of both Nature and Nurture are illustrated in this logo as the 2 lowercase 'N's reflect to create an uppercase 'N'.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Megan Mead
Megan Mead

More by Megan Mead

View profile
    • Like