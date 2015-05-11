Mark Radanovich

Imperial Helmets

star wars drawing sketch illustration pilot commander scout stormtrooper imperial masks helmets
Playing around more with the vector tool in Sketch... this time some Imperial helmets from Star Wars. I'll most likely develop these further and post with a 2x size.

