Sideshow Chicken

Evening folks. I was hired by The Variable in Winston Salem to create some sideshow posters for the Carolina food bizarre this weekend. Needless to say I have not gotten a lot of sleep since I only had a few days to get it done. Great group to work with and they are pleased with the end result. Here is a snippet of "Dante's Internals". A chicken livers dish that will be at the event this weekend. If you live in the Raleigh area you should come! I will post a full version when I get permission.