Danelle Bailey

Education App Icon

Danelle Bailey
Danelle Bailey
  • Save
Education App Icon schoolwires blackboard k12 school education talk play fun flat icon invision
Download color palette

Icon design for a mobile app prototype relating to teacher communication and parent engagement by Blackboard K12!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Danelle Bailey
Danelle Bailey

More by Danelle Bailey

View profile
    • Like