Ocarina of Time Pixels

I've been working on assets for a friend's Twitch channel these past few weeks. Part of the work I'm doing requires me to make several scenes from his favorite games - in this case, Ocarina of Time. Took inspiration from the top-down Zelda games (Minish Cap specifically) in recreating this timeless moment in OoT when Link obtains the Master Sword and travels into the future.

Each scene also needs to have my friend involved in some humorous way - hence the goofy unmasking of Sheik.

Posted on May 11, 2015
