Crossfader Redesign

crossfader
It's been a long time coming — and we're almost ready to ship the latest and greatest version of Crossfader. We're trying a bunch of new things in this version, based on lots of feedback from our biggest fans and critics. It's the hugest update to Crossfader yet!

Posted on May 11, 2015
