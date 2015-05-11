Lisa Poje

Style Frame: Inside the brain 01

This is a style frame I made for an animation focused on the negative effects of tobacco. This piece takes place inside the brain at the dopamine control center. The client ended up going with a different direction, so sadly these little guys will never see the soft glow of a television screen.

Posted on May 11, 2015
