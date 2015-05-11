The Spice Detective

I visited India a few days ago and learned about Spices and holi, I knew instantly i had to include them in a future project. Days later, I met this open minded client and here we are, Playing with spices.

These are two raw images from the photoshoot we are currently conducting, and before we let you know what is this about we would love to hear your thoughts and feedback. more pictures soon.



Photo by Sonja Garnitschnig