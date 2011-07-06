Michael Spitz

Eagle Tooth

Eagle Tooth dentist tooth logo branding identity illustration wings american
Another sort of off the wall idea I had this afternoon...

And yeah...I know eagles don't have teeth ;)

Rebound of
DDentistry
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
