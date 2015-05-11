Ann Shen

The Grass is Greenest Where You Water It

Ann Shen
Ann Shen
  • Save
The Grass is Greenest Where You Water It lettering handlettering
Download color palette

Personal project lettering my mantra for the year.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Ann Shen
Ann Shen

More by Ann Shen

View profile
    • Like