Beep Beep!

Beep Beep! graphic design flat illustration
Honoring Summertime by creating this little guy this afternoon.

Another semester of school is in the books and I'm off for Summer break, which means I can hopefully stop neglecting my Dribbble page!

Posted on May 11, 2015
