Alice in Wonderland
Design to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland. Appropriately enough I've set the piece at a Birthday (or Un-Birthday party). I've always been a fan of the story and the possibility to play on it's psychedelic influences seemed perfect for my retro style. You can spot lots of the key characters, the white rabbit, the snooty butterfly, the angry Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire cat and Alice herself.

