Mckenzie Miller Print odie branding envelopes note cards stationery paper
Stationery suite for a Brooklyn, NY wedding film maker. French papers, gold and clear foil, duplexing.

More at http://odiepartners.com/work/mckenzie-miller-films/

Posted on May 11, 2015
