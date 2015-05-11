Seita Goto

Lasfyola

Lasfyola lines halftone futura road trip illustration typography
Here's an illustrated title I made for a video of the recent road trip with friends in California. @Khalil Cader @Darcy Aubin @Anne Buchan

Posted on May 11, 2015
