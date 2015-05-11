Leah Quinn

Leather Boots

Leather Boots shoes brown style footwear leather boots
Item no.5 of the "daily illo wish list" - It was a busy day and didn't have a lot of time but better late than never!

Now back to the item - @Frank Rodriguez has been in the market for some new boots and these we're highly recommended by Mr @Erik McGrew ;)

see more and follow at dailyillowishlist.tumblr.com

Posted on May 11, 2015
