Leather Boots

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Item no.5 of the "daily illo wish list" - It was a busy day and didn't have a lot of time but better late than never!
Now back to the item - @Frank Rodriguez has been in the market for some new boots and these we're highly recommended by Mr @Erik McGrew ;)
see more and follow at dailyillowishlist.tumblr.com