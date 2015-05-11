Earthquake amulet app. topos mx

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I was summoned by Circus Mx Agency to collaborate in the developing of a device to be used in case of a catastrophe. The main aim of the product is to raise funds for the Mexican Rescuers Organization.
The idea, that at first was created as a development of a product for distribution, mutated itself, entering the digital market and an app was created for mobile phones that with some technical differences can be used as the device.
Design pieces were created also to promote the product.
Hope you like it.
here all the project
http://donzeta.com/project/earthquake-amulet-topos-mx/