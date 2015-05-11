Placeit

Screenshot Mockup of Young Woman Using Smartphone at Living Room

Placeit
Placeit
  • Save
Screenshot Mockup of Young Woman Using Smartphone at Living Room digital marketing ios android online marketing tools mockup generator smartphone template smartphone mockup
Download color palette

This is definitely a unique mockup template, take a good look at this image. We can see a pretty young woman sitting down at her home living room, she seems to be comfortable and in a great mood as she uses her black smartphone in portrait position. This mockup features a screenshot of the device on the right end of the image, and you are able to display your new iOS or android app there; you can even showcase your mobile responsive website as a part of your online marketing strategy. Go ahead and try out this mockup template right away by displaying your app's key features within this home scenario; all you need to do is drag and drop your image straight into the screenshot and Placeit will adjust it for you.

Placeit
Placeit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Placeit

View profile
    • Like