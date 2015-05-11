Girl Working Out And Drinking Water With Apple Watch

If you recently developed a cool new iOS app and need professional marketing tools to help you show it off, this Placeit Apple Watch iOS app marketing template is carefully designed to appeal to your busy, athletic consumer. Here we have a young woman wearing a gold Apple Watch with an orange band, she is holding a blue water bottle up for a drink during a workout. This modern woman has made your iOS app a part of her fitness routine and so can the rest of the huge health-conscious consumer demographic who enjoys incorporating modern technology into their wellness regimen. Connect with those potential customers today with this Placeit template. Creating a mockup is fast and easy. All you have to do is drag and drop a screenshot of your app directly onto the Apple Watch screen or you can click on the "Grab Screenshot From URL" button above the photo and type in the URL so Placeit can do it for you. Choose Placeit marketing tools and take advantage of this winning apple watch stock photo right away!