Timo Meyer

Day 57 - Colors

Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 57 - Colors wagon waggon rumble-rumble illustration vector colors
Download color palette

Now that I'm back at the office I finally uploaded the wagons of the last three days - Rumble-Rumble. And I've got an important color question for you guys: The longer a project runs the higher the probability that I get unhappy with my color choices. This is not different with my longest running project. So, I've got two options (see above) - what do you think, top or bottom?

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Timo Meyer

View profile
    • Like