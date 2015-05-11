GRAY GHOST

Tracks Bubble Menu

GRAY GHOST
GRAY GHOST
  • Save
Tracks Bubble Menu interaction interface ui movement motion animation svg menu development
Download color palette

Tracks primary menu that builds upon the principles of material design. Preview displayed in Chrome.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
GRAY GHOST
GRAY GHOST

More by GRAY GHOST

View profile
    • Like